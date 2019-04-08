Transition: Committee calls for memoranda for incoming Imo administration

Imo PDP Governorship candidate, Emeka Ihedioha
Emeka Ihedioha

The Transition Technical Committee (TTC) set up by the Imo Governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha, has called for memoranda from the general public on ways to develop the state.

Chinedu Oparaeke, Secretary of the Committee, said in a statement on Monday in Owerri, the state capital that the memorandum should contain information, ideas, and solutions relevant to the development of a “robust plan” for the state.

Mr Oparaeke said the governor-elect believed that by submitting their memoranda, the people would help shape the agenda for the new government.

He said it would also empower the people to be agents of the good governance Mr Ihedioha promised.

“The memorandum should be organised to include specific matter of interest, details on the issues, recommendations and proposed solutions,’’ the secretary said.

He disclosed that the TTC would also advise on the appropriate implementation framework to adopt and set the agenda and targets for the short and long terms, so that the government when fully formed would have a course.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee had been charged to focus on assisting in the articulation of strategic plans for the incoming administration, drawing directly from Mr Ihedioha’s manifesto and campaign agenda.

According to the release, the committee was inaugurated in keeping with the campaign promise of ‘establishing a transparent and accountable government responsive to the needs of the citizens of the state.

NAN reports that the key focus areas of the Transition Technical Committee include Education and human capital development, healthcare, finance, integrated infrastructure development, good governance and projects and contracts review.

Others include agriculture, commerce and industries development, wealth and job creation, youth development and empowerment, tourism and hospitality development, talent and opportunities, security, Owerri master plan and diaspora initiatives.

(NAN)

