Man commits suicide in Anambra

A middle-aged man, Chukwumezie Chika, on Tuesday, hanged himself on a tree in his family compound.

His body was found on Tuesday evening hanging from an orange tree behind a house in his family compound.

The incident happened in Umuanasa clan of Umuezekwe ward in Ubahuekwem community, Ihiala local government area of Anambra state.

The incident has thrown the community into a mournful mood as people were seen discussing the incident in hushed tones on Wednesday morning.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the corpse has been thrown into the thick forest as the community’s tradition demands.

“Efforts are ongoing to bring in traditionalists who will cut off the orange tree and sanctify the compound as what he did is considered a taboo in our land,” a source from the community said.

The source further said that one of his uncles many years ago also committed suicide at a young age.

The police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident.

He said police have launched an investigation to ascertain what truly happened.