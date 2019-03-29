Enugu governor offers N5mn to anyone with information on killers of psychiatric nurse

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.
In a firm demonstration of his administration’s utmost concern and commitment to apprehending those behind the assassination of the Head of Nursing Services at the Federal Psychiatric Hospital, Enugu, Maria Amadi, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has offered N5 million to any person or persons with information on the perpetrators.

Mr Ugwuanyi made the offer when members of National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, Enugu State Chapter, accompanied by Joint Health Sector Union and Association of Resident Doctors, visited him at the Government House, Enugu, to seek his intervention towards the unravelling of the assassins.

The governor who disclosed that the money will be made available immediately to the State Commissioner of Police, Suleiman Balarabe, stressed that it will go a long way in ensuring that those who perpetrated the dastardly act were apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law.

Mr Ugwuanyi condemned the unfortunate incident and promised “to get to the root of this crime.”

He also commiserated with the families of the deceased and her colleagues, saying: “I am sincerely saddened by the gruesome murder of your colleague. I share in your grief. It is a solemn moment for all right-thinking persons.”

The governor, who disclosed that he had made several interventions to ensure peace in the hospital, said he did not know that the crisis in the establishment had taken a new dimension.

He promised to do all that was possible to give late Mrs Amadi justice and ensure that such heinous act does not recur in the state.

His words: “To tell you that we are serious, I am making available the sum of N5 million to the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command for any person or persons that will provide information about the people that killed this nursing officer.

“It is a bad story and we will get to the root of this crime. You have done well by showing your grievances peacefully. It has shown that you love the late Dr. Maria Amadi and I know that wherever she is, she will know that her colleagues did not abandon her.”

In a related development, Mr Ugwuanyi, following the unfortunate killing of the Secretary to Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, Nnamdi Peter Ogueche, by yet-to-be-identified hoodlums, approved the release of N10 million to the wife and children of the deceased.

The governor’s gesture was for the upkeep of his immediate family in keeping with his commitment to assist them to overcome their challenges.

Late Mr Ogueche’s burial, according to the Uzo-Uwani LGA Chairman, Fidelis Ani, who expressed the gratitude of the people of the council to the governor for the benevolence, has been scheduled for April 5 at his country home, Adaba.

