Ifeanyi Ubah denies defecting to APC

Related News

Ifeanyi Ubah, the Anambra South Senator-elect, has reacted to reports of his reported defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Many newspapers reported that the senator-elect of the Young People’s Party (YPP) dumped the party for the APC Monday night.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday evening during a phone interview, Mr Ubah said he is “caucusing” with the APC, but has not joined the party.

“I am still with the YPP, we do not have a crisis in my party so why would I leave the party? Although the APC Chairman introduced me as a potential APC incoming senator during a dinner I attended, but it is normal for chairmen of parties to do that,” he said.

Mr Ubah said he has a case in court challenging the election result while noting that he is still a member of YPP.

“The Uba brothers are challenging the result of the election in court,” he said

According to him, ”I am caucusing with the party because I cannot be a loner at the Senate”.

“It’s either I move with the opposition or the ruling party, and I chose the ruling party, but it doesn’t mean I have joined them,” he said.

He said ‘caucusing’ in parliamentary terms means to work with people in harmony.

Mr Ubah is the only candidate of YPP who will be a member of the 9th assembly.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Capital Oil and Gas boss won the Anambra South Senatorial ticket on the platform of the YPP polling 87,081 votes in the February 23 election.

Mr Ubah, a former governorship candidate in the state, defeated his closest rival, Chris Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 62,462 votes.

Meanwhile, the senator representing Anambra South, Andy Uba, his younger brother, Chris Uba, and Victor Umeh are among those who filed petitions challenging the outcomes of their various elections in the Anambra Election Petitions Tribunal as at March 19.