Police rescue six-year-old child allegedly sold to ritualist

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story

The police in Anambra State on Monday paraded one Monday Onyikwa from Umuefi Village, Nteje in Oyi Local Council Area for allegedly selling a six-year- old girl for ritual purposes.

Rabiu Ladodo, who briefed reporters in Awka, said the suspect was arrested in the bush with the victim, Chisom Egbunu.

Mr Ladodo said Mr Onyikwa confessed that he was taking the child to one Nnamdi, a native doctor in Nando Village, Anambra Council Area who was also arrested.

He said the man also confessed that he was paid N100,000 for the trafficking business, adding that the matter was still under investigation.

The police commissioner also paraded the masterminds of the viral video of a nude woman, Ogochukwu Okafor, who allegedly visited her Facebook friend, Ifeanyi Azotani, and was humiliated by his wife and her friend.

Mr Azotani, his wife Toochukwu and her friend Nwankwo posted the nude video on the internet after the victim refused to pay them the sum of N60, 000 they demanded from her to kill the video.

The command said it recovered seven cars including one black Toyota Venza, three Toyota Corolla, two Lexus-350 Jeep and a Toyota Rav 4 Jeep from an Asaba based robbery syndicate led by one Paul Chukwuezugo and an accomplice Michael Obinna.

The commissioner said the syndicate had earlier robbed one Chinyere Onwuzulike of her Lexus Jeep in Orumba North council area.

Items recovered from them include one Barreta pistol, three IPhones and a Samsung phone.

He said the suspects have voluntarily confessed to the crime.

Mr Ladodo said a total of 113 suspected cultists were arrested with 45 of them already charged to court and 33 under investigation.

According to him 35 of the cultists were screened out.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.