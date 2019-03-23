Police arrest woman for allegedly torturing, circulating nude video of husband’s mistress

Related News

The police in Anambra State have arrested a woman, Tochukwu Azotani, and her friend, Ogochukwu Nwankwo, who allegedly stripped and flogged a woman they said was her husband’s mistress.

The police also alleged that the suspects recorded the incident and circulated it on the internet.

The police also arrested the husband, Ifeanyi Azotani, who they said invited the victim, Ogochukwu Okafor, to his house.

The video which appeared on various social media platforms a few days ago has since gone viral.

In the video, the stripped woman was being flogged by the friend of the wife in the bathroom of the house, while the wife recorded the assault.

The husband could not be seen in the video.

Later, the woman was pushed out of the house still naked into the compound of the house. As she ran, the friend of the wife wearing a yellow top continued to flog her and the wife continued recording.

In another video, she was seen tying a wrapper allegedly given to her by a sympathiser to cover her nakedness, while the said friend of the wife continued to assault her.

A man believed to be a sympathiser was seen pleading with her attackers to stop the assault.

In a statement on Saturday, police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, said three suspects have been arrested over the assault.

They are the wife, her friend and her husband.

According to the spokesperson, the victim reported the matter to the Central Police Station, Awka.

In her statement, she claimed that on March 19 at about 11:36 a.m, she was invited by her male Facebook friend, Ifeanyi Azotani, to his house at Ezimezi village in Amawbia.

“All of a sudden a woman who claimed to be his wife, Azotani Tochukwu, appeared in the house with her friend, Ogochukwu Nwankwo, and locked her inside the bathroom for almost four hours and left.”

The police spokesperson said the women later came back with two big canes and opened the bathroom.

“However, while the suspect’s friend, one Ogochukwu Nwankwo, stripped her and flogged her severally, the principal suspect was busy videotaping the incident and thereafter pushed her out from the compound naked.”

Mr Mohammed further stated that the victim further alleged that Mrs Azotani called her on phone the following day and demanded N60,000 or they would post her nude video on the internet.

“Consequently, when the complainant refused to pay the money as requested, the principal suspect Azotani Tochukwu actualised her threat and posted the naked video to the internet and since then the video went viral”.

He said that the police have so far arrested Mr and Mrs Azotani and their friend over the incident.

“Case under investigation after which suspects would be charged to court for prosecution”, added Mr Mohammed.