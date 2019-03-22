Imo guber poll: Okorocha’s in-law loses in court

Related News

A Federal High Court sitting in Owerri on Friday struck out a suit restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from issuing certificate of return to Imo State governor elect, Emeka Ihedioha.

The court also ruled that post-election matters belonged to the election tribunals.

The candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the March 9 governorship election, Uche Nwosu had gone to court to get an order restraining the court from issuing a certificate of return to Mr Ihedioha, who was the flag bearer of the PDP in the election.

Mr Nwosu had argued that Mr Ihedioha did not meet the required 25 per cent of the votes in 18 out of the 27 LGs in Imo.

Striking the matter out, Justice Tijjani Ringim held that post election matters are to be handled by the election tribunal.

Mr Ringim said “the quest for justice must be in line with the constitution. Post-election matters belong to election tribunal “.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the INEC had on March 11 declared Mr Ihedioha winner of the election.

Mr Ihedioha had polled a total 273,404 votes to defeat Mr Nwosu who came second with 190,364 votes.

(NAN)