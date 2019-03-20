Shutdown Order: Sex workers go into hiding in Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Photo credit: thewillnigeria.com)
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Photo credit: thewillnigeria.com)

Commercial sex workers in Umuahia, the Abia capital, have gone into hiding to evade police arrest, following state government’s order shutting down brothels in the city.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored the enforcement of the government’s directive, reports the sex workers now lived in palpable fear.

NAN reports that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Monday ordered the immediate shutdown of brothels located on Orlu, Kaduna, and Arochukwu streets, among others, in the capital city.

Mr Ikpeazu also directed the immediate prosecution of proprietors of such facilities, including joints where illicit drugs were sold.

The state government alleged that the brothels and joints had been turned into a hideout for hoodlums from where they rob and molest innocent citizens, especially in the night.

It, therefore, directed security agencies in the state to urgently rid the areas of suspected hoodlums.

Meanwhile, some of the major brothels that used to be a beehive of activities were empty and under lock and key when NAN visited on Wednesday.

The facilities included Classy Guest House, National Hotel, Daba-in, and Freedom Hotel, all located on Orlu Street.

Other brothels vacated by the girls are Amala Guest House, located on Lagos Street and Universal Social Centre, also on Cameroun Street.

However, at Connection Bar, located on Imo Lane, a number of the sex workers were seen attending to their male customers.

It was a comic moment when the girls took to their heels when they heard the sound of a siren, unknown to them that the sound came from a bank bullion van.

“Hey, na bank people o. I see those police, I think say they don come again to arrest us,” one of the girls told her colleagues in Pidgin.

They described their experience as horrifying, saying that security operatives had been ‘preying’ on them since the order was given by the state government.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.