Anambra govt constitutes panel of inquiry into Onitsha tanker accident

The Anambra government on Thursday set up a six-member panel to investigate the cause of the accident involving a tanker and other vehicles at the ever-busy Upper Iweka Road in Onitsha.

C-Don Adinuba, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, stated this in a statement issued in Awka on Thursday.

Mr Adinuba said that the committee was expected to make recommendations on how to forestall a recurrence and had one week to submit its report.

He said that the panel, headed by the Commissioner for Transport, comprised the Commissioner for Health, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice and Commandant of the state traffic management agency.

Others included the Sector Commandant of the Federal Road Safety Corps and a representative of the state police command.

The commissioner expressed government’s regrets over the incident, while commiserating the families of the victims of the mishap.

He stated, “The Anambra State Government has noted with profound sadness the accident which occurred around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at Upper Iweka Road, Onitsha.”

According to him, the accident claimed at least seven persons, leaving 14 others with various degrees of injuries.

He noted that the tanker was ladened with 33,000 litres of kerosene, adding that the casualty figure would have been higher, if government did not ban hawking and street trading in the area.

He said that Governor Willie Obiano had directed that the survivors be given the best medical attention with a promise that government would foot the bill. (NAN)