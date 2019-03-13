Imo Polls: APC candidate, Uzodinma, denies felicitating with governor-elect

Hope Uzodinma
Hope Uzodinma

The Imo governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Hope Uzodinma, has denied he felicitated with Emeka Ihedioha over his declaration as winner of the state governorship election.

Mr Uzodinma, who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, said the video of him and Mr Ihedioha trending on social media ”was at a different occasion, way before the election”.

He called on his supporters to disregard the report, saying it is the handiwork of mischief makers.

He vowed to challenge the outcome of the election in court to reclaim his mandate.

Mr Uzodinma said there were irregularities in the March 9, governorship election that produced Mr Ihedioha.

NAN reports that a video of Mr Uzodinma allegedly celebrating Mr Ihedioha’s emergence has been trending on social media.(NAN)

