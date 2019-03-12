VIDEO: Imo youth celebrate Ihedioha’s victory, destroy Okorocha’s in-law’s posters

Uche Nwosu Poster
Uche Nwosu Poster

Owerri, the Imo State capital has been thrown into a frenzy since Emeka Ihedioha, the candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), was declared winner of the just concluded governorship election in the state.

Mr Ihedioha, a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, polled 273,404 ahead of his closest rival and candidate of the Action Alliance, Uche Nwosu, who polled a total of 190,364.

Mr Nwosu is the son-in-law of the governor, Rochas Okorocha, who strongly backed his candidacy, a move now threatening to end the governor’s political career.

The results were announced midnight Monday by the state’s returning officer and Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, Francis Atunta.

Videos trending on social media show youth celebrating the victory of the PDP candidate, and some could be seen pulling down Mr Nwosu’s campaign posters and banners.

In one of the videos, a youth climbed the almost 20 feet campaign banner of the AA candidate and tore and set the banner ablaze to the delight of the celebrating crowd.

Watch the video below.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.