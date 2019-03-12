VIDEO: Imo youth celebrate Ihedioha’s victory, destroy Okorocha’s in-law’s posters

Related News

Owerri, the Imo State capital has been thrown into a frenzy since Emeka Ihedioha, the candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), was declared winner of the just concluded governorship election in the state.

Mr Ihedioha, a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, polled 273,404 ahead of his closest rival and candidate of the Action Alliance, Uche Nwosu, who polled a total of 190,364.

Mr Nwosu is the son-in-law of the governor, Rochas Okorocha, who strongly backed his candidacy, a move now threatening to end the governor’s political career.

The results were announced midnight Monday by the state’s returning officer and Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, Francis Atunta.

Videos trending on social media show youth celebrating the victory of the PDP candidate, and some could be seen pulling down Mr Nwosu’s campaign posters and banners.

In one of the videos, a youth climbed the almost 20 feet campaign banner of the AA candidate and tore and set the banner ablaze to the delight of the celebrating crowd.

Watch the video below.