PDP clinches 19 of 24 Abia assembly seats

Abia State on map
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia has won 19 of the 24 state constituency seats.

Joseph Iloh, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, made the result of the March 9 election available to newsmen in Umuahia, the state capital.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance clinched three seats, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the remaining two.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 385 candidates from 43 political parties contested the 24 state constituency seats.

A breakdown of the results showed that PDP won Aba North, Bende South, Ikwuano, Isiala Ngwa North and Isiala Ngwa South constituencies.

It also won the Obingwa East, Obingwa West, Ohafia North, Ohafia South, Osisioma North and Osisioma South seats.

Other seats won by the party included Ugwunagbo, Ukwa East, Ukwa West, Umuahia North, Umuahia Central, Umunneochi, Umuahia East and Umuahia South.

APGA won the Arochukwu, Aba North and Aba South seats, while APC won the Bende South and Isuikwato state constituencies.

NAN reports that 12 of the winners were re-elected for second tenure, while 12 were first mandate.

The list of returnees included the Speaker, Chikwendu Kalu (PDP), Majority Leader, Chinedu Orji (PDP) and Abraham Obah (APGA).

Conversely, the principal officers of the house, who lost re-election included Deputy Speaker, Cosmos Ndukwe (PDP) and Minority Leader, Chibuzor Okogbuo (APC).

