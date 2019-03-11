INEC orders arrest of its officials in Imo

Related News

The election collation officer for Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, Kelechi Ezirim, has been taken into custody for alleged electoral malpractice.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which ordered the arrest, also handed over the electoral officer in charge of Ohaji Egbema, Chris Ogbuadu, to the police.

The development came shortly after the electoral officers presented the result of the governorship election in the area amidst protest by agents of some political parties.

Both officers admitted to collating results from polling units where elections did not take place.

Mr Ezirim said he was alerted that thugs snatched electoral materials meant for some of the units but later accepted results emanating from the same units.

The returning officer, Francis Otunta, described the acts as malpractice and ordered the two officers taken into police custody.

Collation of results resumed at the INEC premises around 10: 30 a.m after the incident disrupted the exercise in the early hours of Monday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the disruption by aides of Governor Rochas Okorocha and a PDP agent.