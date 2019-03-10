PDP’s Governor Ugwuanyi wins Enugu governorship election

Related News

The electoral commission, INEC, has declared Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi the winner of the governorship election in Enugu State.

Declaring Mr Ugwuanyi winner of the Enugu State gubernatorial contest, the State Collation/Returning Officer for the governorship poll, Joseph Ahaneku, the Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, stated that the governor, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in all the 17 local government areas and polled 449,935 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ayogu Eze, who scored 10,423 votes.

Mr Eze had announced a boycott of the election after requesting a postponement that INEC rejected.

Mr Ugwuanyi won the election with 95.54 per cent of valid votes cast, while the APC candidate polled 2.21 per cent.

Mr Ahaneku disclosed that reports from the local government collation officers in the 17 LGAs showed that the exercise was peaceful, free, fair and devoid of violence, adding that it was conducted in accordance with the guidelines of the Electoral Act and INEC rules and regulations.

Invoking the powers conferred on him, Mr Ahaneku declared the full election result details as follows:

1. Enugu South

APC 533

PDP 17,513

2. Aninri LGA

APC 496

PDP 21,450

3. Awgu LGA

APC 1,232

PDP 23,025

4. Ezeagu LGA

APC 255

PDP 21,448

5. Isi-Uzo

APC 284

PDP 19,698

6. Nkanu West

PDP 30,698

APC 243

7. Igbo-Etiti

APC 1,223

PDP 25,557

8. Nsukka

PDP 51,207

APC 572

9 Oji River

PDP 22,369

APC 536

10. Udenu

PDP 39,437

APC 394

11. Udi

PDP 25,124

APC 823

12. Igbo-Eze North

PDP 30,666

APC 1,607

13. Enugu North

PDP 15,120

APC 276

14. Enugu East

APC 352

PDP 22,300

15. Igbo-Eze South

APC 705

PDP 38,326

16. Nkanu East

APC 636

PDP 23,118

17. Uzo-Uwani

APC 256

PDP 22,879

Total votes scored:

PDP: 449,935

APC: 10,423