PDP’s Governor Ugwuanyi wins Enugu governorship election

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi
Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

The electoral commission, INEC, has declared Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi the winner of the governorship election in Enugu State.

Declaring Mr Ugwuanyi winner of the Enugu State gubernatorial contest, the State Collation/Returning Officer for the governorship poll, Joseph Ahaneku, the Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, stated that the governor, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in all the 17 local government areas and polled 449,935 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ayogu Eze, who scored 10,423 votes.

Mr Eze had announced a boycott of the election after requesting a postponement that INEC rejected.

Mr Ugwuanyi won the election with 95.54 per cent of valid votes cast, while the APC candidate polled 2.21 per cent.

Mr Ahaneku disclosed that reports from the local government collation officers in the 17 LGAs showed that the exercise was peaceful, free, fair and devoid of violence, adding that it was conducted in accordance with the guidelines of the Electoral Act and INEC rules and regulations.

Invoking the powers conferred on him, Mr Ahaneku declared the full election result details as follows:
1. Enugu South
APC 533
PDP 17,513

2. Aninri LGA
APC 496
PDP 21,450

3. Awgu LGA
APC 1,232
PDP 23,025

4. Ezeagu LGA
APC 255
PDP 21,448

5. Isi-Uzo
APC 284
PDP 19,698

6. Nkanu West
PDP 30,698
APC 243

7. Igbo-Etiti
APC 1,223
PDP 25,557

8. Nsukka
PDP 51,207
APC 572

9 Oji River
PDP 22,369
APC 536

10. Udenu
PDP 39,437
APC 394

11. Udi
PDP 25,124
APC 823

12. Igbo-Eze North
PDP 30,666
APC 1,607

13. Enugu North
PDP 15,120
APC 276

14. Enugu East
APC 352
PDP 22,300

15. Igbo-Eze South
APC 705
PDP 38,326

16. Nkanu East
APC 636
PDP 23,118

17. Uzo-Uwani
APC 256
PDP 22,879

Total votes scored:
PDP: 449,935
APC: 10,423

