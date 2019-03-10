PDP’s Ikpeazu set to be declared winner of Abia governorship election

Related News

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is set to be declared winner of the governorship election Abia State.

The governor garnered 261,127 votes to beat his closest challenger and candidate the All Progressive Congress (APC), Samson Ogah.

Mr Ogah, an oil magnate, got 99,754 to place a distant second while the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Alex Otti got 64,366 votes to place third.

Benjamin Ozurumba, a professor and the state Returning Officer, is getting set to declare Mr Ikpeazu the winner any moment from now.

APC calls for cancellation of election

Meanwhile, the APC on Sunday called for the cancellation of the March 9 governorship election in the state.

The party cited alleged plethora of electoral anomalies including cases of snatching of ballot boxes, non use of Card Readers, thuggery and intimidation witnessed in so many LGAs in the state as it’s reason for doing so.

It also claimed that the manipulation of voters at polling units by some staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was also very high, adding it would not be allowed to stand.

Addressing journalists in a press conference in Aba, the spokesperson of APC in the state, Benedict Godson, called for total cancellation of all results and the immediate sack of Joseph Iloh, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC.

“The election in Abia yesterday (Saturday) was a fraud. It is not worthy to be recorded as election. Abia APC calls for total cancellation of the governorship election in Abia because there was no proper voting except if INEC is saying now that the criminality we witnessed yesterday is the definition of election in Nigeria.

“What took place on the 9th of March 2019 in many LGAs, Wards and Polling Units in our state was an organised crime. It was never an election. The intimidation of our agents, our candidates, supporters and even many innocent Abia people who only came out to effect the change we all are yearning for was what took place.

“The REC, Dr. Joseph Iloh is a PDP member. Before the election, we kept saying we don’t trust him and the then police commissioner who was only removed noon Friday and the new person cannot effect much changes in security.

“In almost all the Wards in Osisioma South and Osisioma North State Constituencies, the PDP thugs snatched ballot boxes, beat up our agents and intimidated everyone who tried to express a different opinion.

“Our candidate in Osisioma South State Constituency, Hon. Chima Oriaku was beaten black and blue by the PDP thugs and was hospitalized. Information we are getting now is that his life is still under threat and we are doing our best to ensure nothing goes wrong with him.

“Innocent Abia people who came out at Osisioma were chased away in places they discovered were APC strongholds,” the party said.

Mr Godson added that in many local governments wards, card readers were abandoned for manual voting as INEC staff were seeing directing voters to vote without due process.

“They just thumb-printed recklessly without due process. From Obingwa, Osisioma, Ohafia, Ukwa East and West down to Ugwunagbo and Isiala Ngwa South and North there was nothing like elections. Materials were missing and incomplete in so many places.”

Similarly, the Deputy State Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Felix Nkoro, has called for the cancellation of the entire election in Osisioma LGA describing it as a huge fraud.

“Before the arrival of any other party agents, INEC in collusion with the PDP has started making use of electoral materials. At St. Michaels in Osisioma LGA, agent of APC was beaten badly for questioning the wrong doings he witnessed going on there.

“In Abayi Umuocham Girls’ Secondary School, PDP thugs and security agencies pushed our agents out and manipulated votings. In Ariaria and Okpulo-Umuobu it was same story of intimidation and harassment.

“The Card Readers were not used. Everything was done manual. Some persons voted up to seven times for the PDP. We hereby reject the election in Osisioma and we call for its cancellation,” Mr Nkoro said.