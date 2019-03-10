INEC office set on fire in Imo

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s office in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State has been set on fire by suspected hoodlums.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the collation was being finalised when the angry supporters of a political party set the structure on fire. The electoral officers were promptly guarded by security operatives as they moved the materials to the INEC office in the state capital.

There was also a bomb scare at Mbaitoli Local Government Area INEC office earlier on Sunday but security operatives quickly put the situation under control. The collation continued at the centre amidst tight security.

The INEC spokesperson in the state, Emanuella Opara, said she could not confirm the developments because she had been deployed to a local government to function as an electoral officer.

She said; “If I were to be in the headquarters now I would have confirmed the report to you but I’m here on the field working.”

The police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeonkwu, said he would find out what happened and get back to our reporter. But as at the time of filing this report, he was yet to call back and did not pick a call to his mobile line.

However, a party agent at the local government, who asked not to be named, said no damage was done to the official result already collated.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Saturday how armed thugs invaded many polling units in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area and carted away voting materials including ballot papers, ballot boxes and result sheets.

Many INEC ad-hoc staff were also beaten up with their valuables including mobile phones, wallets and bags lost in the process.