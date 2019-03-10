Ebonyi Governorship: APC candidate loses local govt as Umahi inches towards victory

Governor Dave Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), David Umahi, has taken the lead in the results of the governorship election announced so far.

Mr Umahi won in all the five local governments announced so far.

He has so far garnered 136,906 votes from the five local governments announced at Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, State Headquarters in Abakaliki.

His closest challenger, Sunni Ogbuoji of the APC, garnered a paltry 18061 votes from the five local governments.

The five local government announced so far are Ivo, Ohaozara, Ezza North, Ezza South and Afikpo South.

Mr Ogbuoji lost in his local government, Afikpo South, to Mr Umahi.

He polled only 9275 while Mr Umahi who hails from Ohaozara got 27720 votes.

The results declaration is still ongoing at the time of filing this report.

It is being presided over by the State Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO, Chukwuemeka Eze.

