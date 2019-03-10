How man was shot dead in my house during elections – Senator

Related News

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ayogu Eze, says the man who was killed in his residence was a party supporter and not an election observer.

The media aide to Mr Eze, Clinton Umeh, said this in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES. He said the reports of the killing of an election observer in the incident were false.

“No observer was killed in our principal’s house or anywhere near it. What is circulating in the social media is pure fake news, obviously fabricated by those who sent the team to the house of the governorship candidate.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported the death of a man, Osondu Ogoh, as confirmed by the police in Enugu State.

According to a witness who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES, the victim was among those protesting the conduct of the gubernatorial election in the state despite a request by the APC for the election to be postponed.

The police had earlier described the victim as a local observer before clarifying he was not.

Mr Eze’s media aide also confirmed the victim was a party supporter, not an observer.

Mr Umeh alleged that Mr Eze’s residence was stormed by two vehicles with Enugu State Government registration numbers, leading to a rowdy atmosphere which forced one of the police officers in the premises to shoot into the air to disperse the crowd.

This led to the accidental shooting of the victim who passed on while being conveyed to the hospital, he said.

He said the police officer in question has been handed over to law enforcement agents who are currently handling the matter in accordance with their service rules.

He also said some “so-called” observers whose identities were questionable were handed over to the Igbo Eze North Divisional Police Officer, Samuel Attah, following the intervention of Mr Eze immediately his attention was drawn to the incident.

The media aide said with his clarification, he hoped the authors of this “wilfully spurn tale by the moonlight” would see the need to leave Mr Eze alone.