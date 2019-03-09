Police rescue abducted INEC ad-hoc staffer in Anambra

Related News

The police in Anambra State say they have rescued an ad-hoc staffer of the Independent National Electoral Commission who was abducted earlier on Saturday by hoodlums.

Menirika Njideka, who was a presiding officer for the State House of Assembly election was abducted at Afor market square unit, Mbaukwu, in Awka South Local Government Area.

Police spokesman Haruna Mohmmed said the police swung into action after receiving a report of her abduction and rescued her.

“She was subsequently treated at the Police Clinic Awka and discharged,” Mr Mohammed said of the injured victim.

This is the second abduction in Anambra in this election period.

A corps member was abducted during the Presidential and National Assembly elections on February 23 but was later released.

Arrests

Mr Mohammed said 47 persons were arrested at various parts of the state for various offences ranging from disruption of elections, malicious damage, thuggery, assault, and unlawful possession of firearms.

According to him, one of such cases involved a security guard, Ngozi Goodwill, who shot his colleague, Justice Anyadike on his leg.

The incident, the spokesman said, happened at Nwanebo Primary School 1 and 2, inside Immaculate Heart Catholic Church premises Ula in Ekwulobia.

“The two private security guards of the church had earlier engaged in a scuffle,” he said.

“The pallets of the expanded cartridges also brushed five other persons who came to vote at the polling booth and (they) sustained minor injuries and were treated.”

Mr Mohammed said that the suspects were arrested with two guns, seven live cartridges and one expanded catridge.

“There were isolated cases recorded in some areas such as shooting incidents and disruption of voting at Agulu township polling unit where three suspects were arrested and a locally made pistol with four live ammunition recovered.

“Other offences recorded includes thuggery at Nri in Anaocha LGA,Umouji ward in Ogidi and Ntege where the Command responded promptly and effected arrest at the above mentioned scenes,” the spokesman said.

Mr Mohammed said despite the incidents, the election was generally peaceful in the state.

“All the suspects have been transferred to CIID Awka for discreet investigation after which they would be charged to court for prosecution,” he added.