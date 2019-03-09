Related News

The police in Enugu State have confirmed the death of a man reportedly shot at the residence of the state’s All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Ayogu Eze.

The man, identified as Osondu Ogoh, was allegedly shot by police officers “by mistake” in the early hours of Saturday.

A witness who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said the victim was among those protesting the conduct of gubernatorial elections in the state, despite a request by the APC for the elections to be postponed.

Mr Eze’s candidacy was only confirmed on Thursday by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.

An internal crisis within the APC resulted in a federal high court decision nullifying his candidacy. The court replaced him with another member of the party, Gorge Ogara, before the appeal court ruling.

Hours after the police confirmed the incident, describing the victim as a local observer and pledging to conduct a proper investigation, the Enugu State police command said the victim had died. It also said he was not a local observer as initially said.

“The Enugu state command of the Nigeria Police Force through its operatives have commenced full scale investigations into the alleged shooting and death of one Osondu Odoh aged about 30 years believed to be at Ayogu Eze’s residence at Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu state on 9/3/19. The victim is not an observer but a supporter to the candidate.

The circumstance surrounding the incident is being investigated as the deceased body is deposited at the mortuary,” Enugu police spokesperson, Ebere Amarizu, said in a statement Saturday evening.

According to the witness, the APC supporters were protesting the conduct of elections “and attacking suspected opponents around Mr Eze’s residence.”

The APC candidate, Mr Eze, said he boycotted the elections.