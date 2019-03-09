Police confirm death of man shot at residence of Enugu APC candidate

Nigerian police in Borno
Police officers in Borno [Photo: PlayTV]

The police in Enugu State have confirmed the death of a man reportedly shot at the residence of the state’s All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Ayogu Eze.

The man, identified as Osondu Ogoh, was allegedly shot by police officers “by mistake” in the early hours of Saturday.

A witness who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said the victim was among those protesting the conduct of gubernatorial elections in the state, despite a request by the APC for the elections to be postponed.

Mr Eze’s candidacy was only confirmed on Thursday by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.

An internal crisis within the APC resulted in a federal high court decision nullifying his candidacy. The court replaced him with another member of the party, Gorge Ogara, before the appeal court ruling.

Hours after the police confirmed the incident, describing the victim as a local observer and pledging to conduct a proper investigation, the Enugu State police command said the victim had died. It also said he was not a local observer as initially said.

“The Enugu state command of the Nigeria Police Force through its operatives have commenced full scale investigations into the alleged shooting and death of one Osondu Odoh aged about 30 years believed to be at Ayogu Eze’s residence at Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu state on 9/3/19. The victim is not an observer but a supporter to the candidate.

The circumstance surrounding the incident is being investigated as the deceased body is deposited at the mortuary,” Enugu police spokesperson, Ebere Amarizu, said in a statement Saturday evening.

According to the witness, the APC supporters were protesting the conduct of elections “and attacking suspected opponents around Mr Eze’s residence.”

The APC candidate, Mr Eze, said he boycotted the elections.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.