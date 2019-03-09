PDP wins in Imo Government House

Related News

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha has defeated Governor Rochas Okorocha’s adopted candidate, Uche Nwosu, at the Imo State Government House polling units 001 and 002.

Mr Nwosu is the candidate of the Action Alliance (AA).

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state also performed poorly at the units.

At the polling unit 001 for the governorship poll, PDP polled 38, AA (14), APC (6) and Accord Party polled only one vote.

For the House of Assembly, PDP recorded 40 votes, APC (8), AA (9) and Accord Party (1).

At the polling unit 002, for the governorship election, PDP polled 62, AA (21), APC (7) and APGA (2). For the House of Assembly, PDP scored 53, AA (23), APC (7) and APGA (7).