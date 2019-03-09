Umahi proposes constitutional review to check political desperation

Related News

The Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, says a constitutional review will check political desperation among citizens of the country.

Mr Umahi who made the call in his hometown, Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi while addressing newsmen, said the desperation of politicians was a dangerous trend for the country’s existence.

The governor said such desperation not only accounted for the several incidences recorded across the country in the current elections but also why the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was exonerated from the incidences.

“I want a review of the political system in the country. Ask people of their means of livelihood before venturing into politics.

“Everything concerning the private sector seems to be collapsing as everybody is interested only in politics.

“The nation should realize that if we continue this way, there is no future for our children,” he said.

The governor bemoaned the burning of the INEC Registration Area Centre (RAC) at Umuoghara, Ezza North LGA, blaming it on the disobedience of the area’s development centre coordinator to his directive as the state’s chief security officer.

“The coordinator negotiated with the devil who failed him two weeks ago despite my warnings over such negotiations.

“I instructed communities to mobilize about 1,000 youths to break the hands and legs of those who want to kill our people and then hand them over to security agencies.

“We have lost 36,000 votes in the incident. But, that will not stop me from winning.

“I, however, suspect foul play in the incident because the security agencies should have been there when the hoodlums were shooting and destroying the facilities,” he said.

He noted politicians who used other means to win elections had nothing to offer the people as they were just desperate to govern.

“Such people know that when the election comes, they will use other means so they will not provide employment or social services to the people when they are in power.

“I commend the chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, and his team for ensuring that the people’s votes counted though about five incidences of card reader failure were recorded across the state,” he said. (NAN)