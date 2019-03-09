APC governorship candidate in Enugu, Ayogu Eze, boycotts election, alleges foul play

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Enugu State, Ayogu Eze, a senator, on Saturday boycotted the governorship/state assembly elections in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported Mr Eze told journalists in his country home at Umuozzi in Enugu-Ezike, Igboeze North council of the state he was protesting his non-inclusion among governorship candidates contesting in the state.

Mr Eze despite the Appeal Court’s order to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reinstating him as the APC governorship candidate in the election, the final list of governorship candidates published by the electoral umpire left his name out.

“INEC claims to have party logos on the ballot paper. So, why didn’t they publish only the logos of all the political parties and leave the candidates?’’Mr Eze said.

The APC candidate said that his supporters refused to vote because they were angry they had not been treated well by INEC.

He said he pleaded with them to go and vote but they insisted they would not vote until INEC created a level playing ground.

When contacted, the INEC Residential Electoral Commissioner in the state, Emeka Ononamadu debunked the allegation, saying the Commission included his name on Friday, March 8.

The REC said as soon as it received a directive from INEC headquarters in Abuja, his name was restored on the ballot.

According to him, at the commencement of work on Friday, March 8, the administrative memo arrived and his name was inserted back at the appropriate place as the governorship candidate of the APC for over 24 hours.

The REC urged the residents, especially the media to get things right by informing the people appropriately on developments at the Commission.

Mr Ononamadu explained INEC is one and the Enugu office is a sub-section of the INEC headquarters, Abuja.

The INEC Enugu office, he said, would always take directives from its national headquarters since it did not have the powers to remove or add any name of candidate or party for election. (NAN)