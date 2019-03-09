#NigeriaDecides2019: Presiding officer absconds in Imo

7:20 Uyo LGA Ward 6, Unit 12 Materials have arrived. Voters and officials are ready, waiting for 8AM.
7:20 Uyo LGA Ward 6, Unit 12 Materials have arrived. Voters and officials are ready, waiting for 8AM.

The presiding officer (PO) for Polling Unit 003, Ward 1, Owerri Municipal Local Government Area, identified simply as Ms Blessing has absconded.

Following the development, the supervisory presiding officer appointed one Ebuka Orji to replace her.

The development came as many members of the National Youth Service Corps in the state refused to take part in Saturday’s elections. The corps members had been recruited and trained by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as ad-hoc electoral officers.

Imo State is one of the 29 states electing governors while all the 36 states are electing state lawmakers.

Many members of the corps members, who functioned as ad-hoc staff during the February 23 presidential and National Assembly elections in Imo State, refused to take part in the ongoing polls.

They cited the heightened tension in the state and their ugly experiences during the last elections two weeks ago for their refusal.

The spokesperson for INEC in the state, Emmanuella Opara, said she was unaware of the boycott of the exercise by corps members.

A Corps Liason Officer (CLO) in Obowo Local Government Area of the state, Akabunwa Kachi, told PREMIUM TIMES that about 15 corps members in his local government area who participated in the presidential election refused to take part in Saturday’s poll.

Ms Blessing’s action led to confusion among the ad-hoc staff assigned to the unit.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.