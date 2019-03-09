Low voter turnout in South-east

Related News

Low turnout of voters was witnessed in most parts of the polling units visited in the South Eastern states of Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi and Imo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents who monitored the elections in some parts of the zone report that few voters were seen trickling to their various polling centres as at 10 a.m.

Although the exercise has so far been peaceful, only little security presence was observed as compared to the Presidential/National Assembly Elections of February 23.

NAN reports that INEC officials and materials arrived early in most centres visited in the zone.

At Onitsha in Anambra, voting commenced at 8.50 a.m as materials arrived as early as 7 a.m.

At Polling Unit 010 and 011, Achukwu Hall 1, Ward 2, Odoakpu in Onitsha South, voting commenced at 8.50 am with about 15 persons voting as at 9.30 a.m.

However, Julie Eze, the YPP agent at the polling unit, complained that only 600 ballot papers were brought to the polling unit as against the 754 registered voters in the unit.

The PDP agent, Eugenia Ozougwu, while corroborating Miss Eze’s complain appealed to INEC to complete the ballot papers.

In an interview, the Electoral Officer of INEC in charge of Onitsha North, Samuel Nimem, said all electoral materials had been distributed to all units as early as 7 am.

“No challenges so far, except for security personnel who are to be attached to polling units are not in some polling units.

“The Divisional Police Officer has assured that security officers would be sent to those areas,” he said.

In Aba, Abia State, voting in Osisioma local government and Aba South local government commenced at about 8 a.m on Saturday as INEC ad-hoc staff had deployed to work arrived as early as 7 a.m.

However, in some centres, INEC staff were ready waiting for voters to come and perform their civic responsibilities.

At Ngwa High school, although the electoral staff were ready, elections were yet to commence because there were no voters available.

Only one party agent working for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was also around to witness the commencement of voting.

Evans Evuru, an APGA party agent who spoke to NAN at Ngwa High School centre, said he reached the centre by 7 a.m while INEC staff came by 7:30 a.m.

He said voting was yet to start at the centre by 8 a.m because voters were not around to vote at commencement time.

However, no security agent was sited at the centre before our reporter left.

Meanwhile, soldiers were seen at strategic places at Aba manning road checkpoints.

At Enugu North and South Local Governments, many polling stations witnessed low turnout of voters while materials and INEC officials were on ground to attend to voters.

At St. Luke, Obiagu ward 4 in Enugu North, an ad-hoc staff who spoke in anonymity expressed dismay at the development adding that it was different from the situation during the February 23 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Some of the voters who spoke with NAN said that the people were not happy with the outcome of the Presidential election.

According to him, ”we are not happy with the result of the Presidential election because our vote did not count”.

However, Mary Okwu at ward 13, Igbariam Primary School said the process had been going well compared to the presidential election.

John-Paul Umezuo, an observer of Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) at ward 13, said that the process was better than the February 23 elections.

“The card readers are able to dictate the thumbprint of most voters, thereby, making it better than that of the presidential election process,” he said.

NAN reports that governorship election is holding in four states of the zone except for Anambra with only state assembly election and a rerun in Idemili and Ogbaru Federal Constituency.

(NAN)