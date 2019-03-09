Thugs burn INEC office in Ebonyi

Suspected political thugs Friday night set ablaze a Registration Area Centre (RAC) in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.
RACs are used by the electoral commission (INEC) to ensure adequate distribution of election materials in various areas as well as handle other logistics.
Ebonyi, in South-east Nigeria, is one of the states that witnessed election violence during and in the build-up to the presidential and federal parliamentary elections on February 23. At least two people were killed in the state.
Details soon…
