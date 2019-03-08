Election: 32 candidates vie for Abia governorship

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 32 candidates from different political parties will be vying for the governorship of Abia State on Saturday.

Godfrey Achibie, Head of Voter Education and Publicity, INEC in Abia, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia, the state capital on Friday.

Mr Achibie said the commission was compiling a fresh list of candidates for the state House of Assembly from a document received from the commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

He said: “We got a fresh list of candidates from the headquarters and they are still working on it to produce the current list for Saturday’s polls.”

The Resident Electoral Commission, Joseph Iloh, told NAN on Wednesday that there were 353 candidates for the 24-member house.

Meanwhile, Mr Achibie said all the logistics challenges had been addressed, adding that the election materials had been conveyed to the 17 local government areas of the state.

He also said that the commission was fully prepared for the polls.

Some of the frontline governorship candidates include Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of the People’s Democratic Party, Uchechukwu Ogah of the All Progressives Congress, Alex Otti of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and Blessing Nwagba of the Social Democratic Party.

(NAN)