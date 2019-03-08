Elections: 518 candidates contesting 30 assembly seats in Anambra

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 518 candidates are contesting the March 9 election for the 30 legislative seats in the Anambra State House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Awka North State Constituency with 23 candidates has the highest number of candidates, followed by Awka South with 22 candidates.

The head, Voter Education and Publicity, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Leo Nkedife, told NAN on Friday in Awka that Ayamelu and Anaocha fielded the least number of candidates. Thirteen candidates are contesting in each of the state constituency.

He said only the prominent political parties such as APGA, APC, PDP, SDP, YPP presented candidates for the election.

NAN recalls that governorship election will not hold in Anambra on Saturday as it held in the state in November 2017.

Mr Nkedife also said that INEC has distributed sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the conduct of the election.

”From 12 noon today (Friday), our men and materials will be moved to Registration Area Centres, from where our men will sleep over so as to enable them to trek to the polling units.

”As you can see, we now have fewer activities at INEC state headquarters now because all activities are now at local government area levels,” he said.

(NAN)