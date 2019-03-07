Police arrest two cultists who allegedly chopped-off man’s wrist

Nigerian police force
Nigerian police force used to illustrate the story

The Enugu State Police Command has in an overnight operation arrested two suspected cultists in Emene community, an Enugu suburb.

The command’s spokesperson, Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement on Thursday said the suspects were arrested at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mr Amaraizu said the command’s operatives also recovered a chopped-off wrist, two axes and a black cap from the suspects.

He said that their victim, whose left hand wrist was chopped off, was identified as one Chijioke Chiaha.

“It was, however, gathered that some groups of suspected cultists, on March 5 in the night at Eke Obinagu junction axis of Emene, had allegedly engaged themselves in a fight over a yet to be established issue which resulted to some injuries.

Ekenne Campaign AD

The spokesperson said two of the suspected cult members belonging to Junior Aiyes confraternity had been arrested.

He said that one of the suspects told the police that he got a call from someone (names withheld), believed to be a cult leader in charge of Eke Emene Branch for a certain peace talk with other cult members at Eke Obinagu Emene Junction.

“On his way to the place, he was nabbed by the security operatives of the command who had intervened promptly based on distress call received.

“The victim, who confessed he used to be a member of a cult group, said he waited to board a tricycle to his house when suddenly three persons on a motorcycle approached him from behind and chop of his hand and drove away,’’ he alleged.

Okowa Campaign AD

Mr Amaraizu said that the suspect in question identified his caller as one of those behind the chopping-off of his wrist.

The command’s spokesman said that full scale investigation had commenced into the incident.

(NAN)

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.