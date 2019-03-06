Ekweremadu, Nwobodo, others praise Enugu governor for ‘uniting everybody’

Related News

Prominent leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State on Wednesday unanimously applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for entrenching peace, tranquillity and good governance, in a manner that has never been experienced before in the history of the state.

The PDP chieftains, namely the Deputy President of the Senate and senator-elect for Enugu West Senatorial District, Ike Ekweremadu; former governor of old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo; Fidelis Okoro, Hyde Onuaguluchi; and Justina Eze, described Mr Ugwuanyi as a man of history, expressing delight that he has united everybody in the state irrespective of political leaning.

The leaders made the commendation at the country home of Mr Ugwuanyi, during the grand finale of the door-to-door campaign of the PDP held at Udenu Local Government Area headquarters, ahead of the March 9 governorship and state assembly elections.

They told Mr Ugwuanyi that the culture of peace and good governance he has entrenched in Enugu State was unprecedented and will earn him a landslide victory at the polls, urging people of the state to come out en masse and vote massively for him on Saturday.

In his speech, Mr Ekweremadu disclosed that it was because of the peace in the state that Mr Nwobodo, for the first in the history of the state, joined other PDP leaders to witness the closing ceremony of the party’s campaign.

According to him, “it has never happened before and I thank you (Ugwuanyi) for the peace and tranquillity in Enugu State. There is no bickering or quarrels among the political leaders in the state”.

Mr Nwobodo added that Mr Ugwuanyi’s contributions ensured that the Rangers International Football Club of Enugu won a trophy after 32 years. He said this was also one of his greatest achievements, saying that “Governor Ugwuanyi is doing well because his name is Ifeanyichukwu”.

Describing Mr Ugwuanyi as a son, Mr Nwobodo thanked him for bringing everybody together.

Mr Onuaguluchi equally eulogised Mr Ugwuanyi for the “uncommon peace” “he brought to the state, noting that “all of us have come to learn from Gburugburu (Ugwuanyi).”

Mr Okoro, who pointed out that “we have not seen his type before”, maintained that “this is the first time I’m seeing Jim Nwobodo at the closing ceremony of a campaign since I joined politics”.

Mr Eze also applauded Mr Ugwuanyi’s uncommon leadership style and joined others in urging the people to come out en masse to vote massively for the governor and other candidates of the PDP on March 9.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Ugwuanyi appreciated the party’s stalwarts for their kind words and tremendous support for his administration as well as his re-election bid.

He equally thanked the electorate for the support they gave to the PDP during the presidential and National Assembly elections, and urged them to vote massively for him and House of Assembly candidates of the party on Saturday.