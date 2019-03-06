70 political parties adopt Ugwuanyi as consensus candidate in Enugu

Related News

Seventy political parties under the aegis of Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP) have adopted Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as their consensus candidate for the March 9 governorship election in Enugu State.

The leader of the group, John Nwobodo disclosed this on Wednesday in Enugu.

Mr Nwobodo said that the move was a reinforcement of their earlier endorsement of the governor in 2018.

He said the group then consisting of 34 registered political parties endorsed the governor due to his performance, adding that the number had risen to 70.

He said the ideology and policy thrust of the Ugwuanyi-led administration were in tandem with those of the concerned political parties, which necessitated the endorsement.

“We voted at our party levels to collapse our campaign structures and team up and have the governor as our sole candidate,” he said.

Mr Nwobodo said they had directed their members across the state to mobilise support for the re-election of the governor, adding that they would speak with their Permanent Voter Cards on the election day.

“In an occasion like this, we cannot fail to acknowledge the giant imprints of the governor in the state. He has touched lives more than all the previous administrations put together.

“From building durable roads to providing affordable housing and qualitative health care, he has created amazing opportunities for our young ones.

“The governor has provided us with employment in education, health, judiciary, agriculture and in other critical sectors,” he said.

The leader of the group said the intervention of the governor in small businesses and the provision of seed capital for young entrepreneurs were unprecedented.

Mr Nwobodo called on residents of the state to come out en masse to exercise their franchise on the election day.

(NAN)