Federal Polytechnic Oko gets first female Rector

The federal government has appointed Francisca Nwafulugo as the substantive first female Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Obini Onuchukwu made the disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Onitsha.

Mr Onuchukwu said Mrs Nwafulugo succeeded Izuchukwu Onu, who had been on acting capacity in the past 12 months.

According to him, Mrs Nwafulugo’s letter of appointment took effect from February 4, 2019.

“Until her appointment, Nwafulugo was a Chief lecturer at the Chemical Engineering Department of Kaduna Polytechnic.

“Nwafulugo attended the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu where she obtained Higher National Diploma (HND) in 1991.

“She proceeded to obtain a Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Education (Technical) from Kaduna Polytechnic in 2010.

“She obtained a PGD certificate in engineering in 1999 and later, Master’s Degree in Chemical Engineering (Process Analysis and Development Option) in 2002 both from Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State,” he said.

The PRO further disclosed that Mrs Nwafulugo proceeded to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where she obtained her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Chemical Engineering in 2014.

“Dr Nwafulugo is a member of over six professional bodies and associations including Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria (COREN), Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (NSCHE).

“She also belongs to the Association of Professional Women Engineers (APWEN), Waste Management Society of Nigeria (WAMSON) and Women in Technical Education and Employment (WITED), Kaduna Polytechnic,” Onuchukwu added.

He said Mrs Nwafulugo is presently the Matron of NSCHE, Kaduna Polytechnic Students’ Chapter as well as the Kaduna Branch Chairman of APWEN, among others.

(NAN)

