Osita Okechukwu mocks Oshiomhole, says APC not campaigning in Enugu

Osita Okechukwu
Osita Okechukwu

The Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) and a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has said no ‘serious’ campaign is going on by the party in Enugu State.

He said this while answering questions in Enugu from journalists about his suspension by the APC. Mr Okechukwu sent his response to PREMIUM TIMES by email.

“Help me to inform Comrade Oshiohmole that there is no vigorous campaign going on at Enugu by Senator Ayogu Eze,” he said.

Mr Eze is the governorship candidate of the APC in Enugu.

Mr Okechukwu was recently suspended alongside two APC governors and a minister for alleged anti-party activities. In the case of Mr Okechukwu, he was accused of working against the interest of the APC in Enugu since he lost at the primaries.

Ekenne Campaign AD

He lost the Enugu West senatorial ticket to Juliet Ibekaku, the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Justice Reform.

Mrs Ibekaku, however, the main election to Ike Ekweremadu of the PDP, the governing party in the state. Mr Okechukwu attributed the loss to lack of vigorous campaign saying she depended on “federal might” to help her win.

“Juliet Ibekaku lost the senatorial seat he (Oshiomhole) allocated to her. He made me a scapegoat. Little did Comrade agree that Juliet is a dark horse, and to compound matters, did not campaign vigorously.

“She hoped to use federal might to write results, not reckoning with the ubiquitous card reader? This assumption made her to lose in Egede her ward and in the 80 wards of Enugu West Senatorial District.”

Okowa Campaign AD

The party in its statement said the suspended party members were responsible for their candidate’s poor performance in the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Mr Okechukwu said Mr Oshiomhole needs to be aware of the state of things in the state “before he accuses me again if the party fails”.

“This information is important because he may accuse me unduly, if APC loses,” he said.

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.