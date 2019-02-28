Anambra South: I didn’t declare Ifeanyi Ubah winner under pressure – Returning Officer

Ifeanyi Ubah
Ifeanyi Ubah

M.N. Umenweke, a professor and Returning Officer for Anambra South Senatorial District in the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly election, said on Thursday he was not under pressure to declare Ifeanyi Ubah the winner of the senatorial contest.

Mr Umenweke made the statement in a letter to the Resident Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) in Anambra, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akwa, the state capital.

He said he was neither threatened with gun nor knife and did not declare under duress.

He said the earlier letter where he declared the election inconclusive was to enable him debrief the seven local government collation officers on the issues raised in the petition of February 23.

The Professor of Law said Election Tribunal remained the constitutionally recognised means for any aggrieved party in elections.

Ekenne Campaign AD

“Within this interval, I have made extensive inquiries and investigation from the seven local government collation officers and none received any report from the wards in the form of Form EC40.

“Consequently, none of them generated any Form EC 40 G1, no reports whatsoever were received by the Local Government Officers involved in the Anambra South Senatorial Elections, no such report was given to me.

“In the light of the above, there is no evidence to support the claims of the writer of the petition of February 23.

“By virtue of the foregoing, I hereby reaffirm my declaration that Mr Ifeanyi Ubah, the candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP) is the winner of the Anambra South Senatorial seat.

Okowa Campaign AD

“My letter of February 25 is hereby withdrawn,” he said.

Ifeanyi Ubah was announced as winner of the contest with 87,081 votes after beating Chris Uba and the incumbent, Sen. Andy Uba to second and third places.

(NAN)

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.