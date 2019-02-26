Polls: Police arrest 14 suspects in Anambra

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
The Anambra State Police Command, on Tuesday, said it had arrested 14 suspects for various electoral offences committed during the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

Rabiu Ladodo, the Commissioner of Police in-charge of the 2019 general elections in Anambra, disclosed this in Awka, the state capital during a media briefing.

Mr Ladodo explained that the offences allegedly committed by the suspects included ballot box snatching, disruption of elections, malicious damage and thuggery.

He said Police recovered the following exhibits; two vehicles, two motorcycle and three ballot boxes snatched from Okpoko area.

‘‘Electoral materials such as ballot papers destroyed at Obosi and Ojoto Collation Centres, two knives and dry leaves suspected to be Cannabis Sativa were equally recovered,” he said.

The commissioner gave assurance that suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

He advised all aggrieved parties who lost in the elections not to take laws into their own hands, but explore legal means in tackling their problems.

He said the command would continue to ensure peace and security, warning that any individual or group found to disrupt the relative peace in the state would be dealt with.

Mr Ladodo who used the meeting to review the atmosphere during the elections commended all Anambra people for the peaceful conduct during the exercise.

‘‘Despite some isolated cases recorded in some parts of the state where the command responded promptly and prevented breakdown of law and order, the election was generally peaceful without recording any loss of lives or injury.

‘‘This goes to confirm that Anambra State is not only a peaceful state in the whole Federation but also the most secured in terms of safety and security,” he said.

(NAN)

