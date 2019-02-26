Ngige threatens to sue over Buhari’s defeat in Anambra

Related News

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has threatened to sue the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the defeat of Muhammadu Buhari in Anambra State in Saturday’s poll.

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, recorded a landslide victory in Anambra State, polling 487,550 votes to defeat Mr Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, who recorded 31,452 votes.

The PDP’s vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is from Anambra State.

But Mr Ngige, who is the agent of Mr Buhari in the election, faulted the results INEC declared in the Idemili area of state.

According to a report in Punch, Mr Ngige said the final results declared by the electoral body did not tally with the results collated in polling units and wards in the areas.

Mr Ngige called for the withdrawal of the results.

He said if the results were not withdrawn, he would challenge the declaration in court.

Mr Ngige said the results declared by INEC was a total breach of the Electoral Act.

“I’m going to challenge these results in court if INEC does not handle this complaints well by ordering a fresh poll in the areas,” the minister said.

He said the card readers failed to work in the area during the elections.

“I am calling for the outright cancellation of the presidential election in the Idemili North and Idemili South Local Government Areas or I will take up the matter in court,” he said.

The results in Idemili South and Idemili North are as follows:

IDEMILI SOUTH

APC- 2220

PDP- 17039

OGBARU

APC- 1044

PDP- 22084

IDEMILI NORTH

APC- 1846

PDP- 37188