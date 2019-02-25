Atiku floors Buhari in Enugu

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar (Photo Credit: facebook.com)
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Enugu state.

The State Collation Officer, Joseph Ahaneku, a professor, who announced the result in Enugu on Monday, said that the party won in the 17 local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

He said PDP scored 355,553 votes against 54,423 votes polled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Mr Ahaneku, who is the Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, said that the results were carefully collated.

He said the state had 1,944,016 registered voters, adding that 452,765 voters were accredited for the election.

He said there were 421,014 valid votes, while 30,049 votes were declared invalid.

Mr Ahaneku said INEC had some issues in three polling units within two wards in Enugu East LGA.

He said while some result sheets were misplaced in the area, voters were not accredited with card readers.

He thanked the people “for being patient and sacrificing to see that we are diligent and meticulous in the entire exercise.’’

(NAN)

