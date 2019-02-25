After two previous bids, ex-Gov Kalu wins election to Senate

Orji Uzor Kalu, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has emerged the winner of Saturday’s National Assembly poll in Abia North Senatorial District.

He polled 30,203 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa, who garnered 20,801 votes.

Ogba Onuoha, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, polled 11,410 to take a distant third place.

The Returning Officer for the senatorial district, Charles Anumudu, announced the result on Monday at the Abia North Collation Center in Ohafia.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former governor won in four out of the five local government areas (LGAs) in Abia North.

Mr Ohuabunwa, the incumbent senator, who hails from Arochukwu, lost to Mr Kalu by 843 to 1,166 votes in the council area.

Okowa Campaign AD

A breakdown of the result is as follows: Ohafia: APC 5523, PDP 4861; Isuikwuato: APC 8317, PDP 4609; Bende (Kalu’s LGA), APC: 10,701, PDP 4875.

PDP, however, scored 5,613 votes against APC’s 5,496 votes in Umunneochi council area.

Mr Kalu lost his senatorial bid in 2011 and 2015 to late Senator Uche Chukwumerije and Mr Ohuabunwa, respectively.

Meanwhile, PDP is still leading in the presidential poll in 12 out of the 14 local government results so far released by INEC in Abia.

Results of the poll in Umuahia North, Aba South and Ukwa West LGAs were still being awaited at the time of filing the report.

(NAN)

