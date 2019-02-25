Atiku takes wide lead in Anambra

The People’s Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has taken a major lead in the ongoing collation of results in Anambra State.
The PDP vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is from Anambra state.
Results so far announced from 13 of 21 local government areas show that Mr Abubakar is leading with about 296,711 votes.
PDP polled 317,767 votes from the results announced so far at the INEC state headquarters in Awka, the state capital, while APC polled 21,056.
At 4.30 a.m. Monday morning, Francis Ogbonnaya Otunta, the Vice-Chancellor of Michael Okpara University, announced a break to continue at 11 a.m.
Below is how both candidates fared in Anambra so far
ANAOCHA LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC:1055
PDP: 30655
DUNUKOFIA LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC:1452
PDP:17270
ANAMBRA WEST LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC: 2428
PDP: 15384
NJIKOKA LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC:967
PDP:.28364
OYI LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC: 1272
PDP: 20977
ANAMBRA EAST LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC: 6755
PDP:13422
ORUMBA SOUTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC:761
PDP:18867
AWKA SOUTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC: 1435
PDP:40099
AWKA NORTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC: 1134
PDP: 15755
NNEWI NORTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC: 1524
PDP: 34260
ONITSHA SOUTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC: 905
PDP: 29795
IHIALA LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC: 1382
PDP: 34307
AYAMELUM LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC: 1458
PDP: 18642
Total: APC- 21056
PDP- 317767