Atiku takes wide lead in Anambra

PDP presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar. [PHOTO CREDIT: Atiku Twitter handle]
PDP presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar during The Candidates interview. [PHOTO CREDIT: Atiku Twitter handle]

The People’s Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has taken a major lead in the ongoing collation of results in Anambra State.

The PDP vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is from Anambra state.

Results so far announced from 13 of 21 local government areas show that Mr Abubakar is leading with about 296,711 votes.

PDP polled 317,767 votes from the results announced so far at the INEC state headquarters in Awka, the state capital, while APC polled 21,056.

At 4.30 a.m. Monday morning, Francis Ogbonnaya Otunta, the Vice-Chancellor of Michael Okpara University, announced a break to continue at 11 a.m.

Below is how both candidates fared in Anambra so far

Okowa Campaign AD

ANAOCHA LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC:1055
PDP: 30655

DUNUKOFIA LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC:1452
PDP:17270

ANAMBRA WEST LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC: 2428
PDP: 15384

NJIKOKA LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC:967
PDP:.28364

OYI LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC: 1272
PDP: 20977

ANAMBRA EAST LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC: 6755
PDP:13422

ORUMBA SOUTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC:761
PDP:18867

AWKA SOUTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC: 1435
PDP:40099

AWKA NORTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC: 1134
PDP: 15755

NNEWI NORTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC: 1524
PDP: 34260

ONITSHA SOUTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC: 905
PDP: 29795

IHIALA LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC: 1382
PDP: 34307

AYAMELUM LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC: 1458
PDP: 18642

Total: APC- 21056
PDP- 317767

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.