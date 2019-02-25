Atiku takes wide lead in Anambra

Related News

The People’s Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has taken a major lead in the ongoing collation of results in Anambra State.

The PDP vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is from Anambra state.

Results so far announced from 13 of 21 local government areas show that Mr Abubakar is leading with about 296,711 votes.

PDP polled 317,767 votes from the results announced so far at the INEC state headquarters in Awka, the state capital, while APC polled 21,056.

At 4.30 a.m. Monday morning, Francis Ogbonnaya Otunta, the Vice-Chancellor of Michael Okpara University, announced a break to continue at 11 a.m.

Below is how both candidates fared in Anambra so far

ANAOCHA LOCAL GOVERNMENT

APC:1055

PDP: 30655

DUNUKOFIA LOCAL GOVERNMENT

APC:1452

PDP:17270

ANAMBRA WEST LOCAL GOVERNMENT

APC: 2428

PDP: 15384

NJIKOKA LOCAL GOVERNMENT

APC:967

PDP:.28364

OYI LOCAL GOVERNMENT

APC: 1272

PDP: 20977

ANAMBRA EAST LOCAL GOVERNMENT

APC: 6755

PDP:13422

ORUMBA SOUTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT

APC:761

PDP:18867

AWKA SOUTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT

APC: 1435

PDP:40099

AWKA NORTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT

APC: 1134

PDP: 15755

NNEWI NORTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT

APC: 1524

PDP: 34260

ONITSHA SOUTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT

APC: 905

PDP: 29795

IHIALA LOCAL GOVERNMENT

APC: 1382

PDP: 34307

AYAMELUM LOCAL GOVERNMENT

APC: 1458

PDP: 18642

Total: APC- 21056

PDP- 317767