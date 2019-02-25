Atiku takes Ebonyi

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has won in 12 of Ebonyi’s 13 local government areas.

Mr Buhari won in one of the local governments in the state while Mr Abubakar won the remaining 12.

The results as announced by various collation officers in Abakaliki shows that Mr Buhari defeated Mr Abubakar in Ikwo Local Government Area.

Former Governor Martin Elechi and a stalwart of the APC in the state, Chinedu Ogah, hail from Ikwo.

The duo’s influence is believed to have made the difference in the LGA.

But in other local governments, the PDP won in all. There was a very low turnout in the state.

The results as declared by the local governments collation officers are as follows:

Abakaliki

APC- 8202

PDP- 18410

Izzi

APC-9885

PDP- 23760

Ohaukwu

APC-10,396

PDP-22,281

Onicha

APC- 2972

PDP- 28239

Ishielu

APC- 7308

PDP- 23207

Ohaozara

APC 2, 058

PDP 33, 651

Afikpo North

APC 5,356

PDP 20, 070

Ivo local

APC 1, 945

PDP 12,471

Afikpo South

APC 6391

PDP 12181

Ezza North

APC 4719

PDP 12840

Ezza South

APC 4960

PDP 17724

Ebonyi

APC-5766

PDP-17472

Ikwo

APC- 20768

PDP- 16267