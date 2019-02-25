Atiku takes Ebonyi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has won in 12 of Ebonyi’s 13 local government areas.
Mr Buhari won in one of the local governments in the state while Mr Abubakar won the remaining 12.
The results as announced by various collation officers in Abakaliki shows that Mr Buhari defeated Mr Abubakar in Ikwo Local Government Area.
Former Governor Martin Elechi and a stalwart of the APC in the state, Chinedu Ogah, hail from Ikwo.
The duo’s influence is believed to have made the difference in the LGA.
But in other local governments, the PDP won in all. There was a very low turnout in the state.
The results as declared by the local governments collation officers are as follows:
Abakaliki
APC- 8202
PDP- 18410
Izzi
APC-9885
PDP- 23760
Ohaukwu
APC-10,396
PDP-22,281
Onicha
APC- 2972
PDP- 28239
Ishielu
APC- 7308
PDP- 23207
Ohaozara
APC 2, 058
PDP 33, 651
Afikpo North
APC 5,356
PDP 20, 070
Ivo local
APC 1, 945
PDP 12,471
Afikpo South
APC 6391
PDP 12181
Ezza North
APC 4719
PDP 12840
Ezza South
APC 4960
PDP 17724
Ebonyi
APC-5766
PDP-17472
Ikwo
APC- 20768
PDP- 16267