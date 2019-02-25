Atiku takes Ebonyi

Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Abubakar

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has won in 12 of Ebonyi’s 13 local government areas.

Mr Buhari won in one of the local governments in the state while Mr Abubakar won the remaining 12.

The results as announced by various collation officers in Abakaliki shows that Mr Buhari defeated Mr Abubakar in Ikwo Local Government Area.

Former Governor Martin Elechi and a stalwart of the APC in the state, Chinedu Ogah, hail from Ikwo.

The duo’s influence is believed to have made the difference in the LGA.

But in other local governments, the PDP won in all. There was a very low turnout in the state.

Okowa Campaign AD

The results as declared by the local governments collation officers are as follows:

Abakaliki
APC- 8202
PDP- 18410

Izzi
APC-9885
PDP- 23760

Ohaukwu
APC-10,396
PDP-22,281

Onicha
APC- 2972
PDP- 28239

Ishielu
APC- 7308
PDP- 23207

Ohaozara
APC 2, 058
PDP 33, 651

Afikpo North
APC 5,356
PDP 20, 070

Ivo local
APC 1, 945
PDP 12,471

Afikpo South
APC 6391
PDP 12181
Ezza North
APC 4719
PDP 12840

Ezza South
APC 4960
PDP 17724

Ebonyi
APC-5766
PDP-17472

Ikwo
APC- 20768
PDP- 16267

