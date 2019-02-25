Atiku defeats Buhari in 13 out of 16 LGAs in Imo, so far

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is currently leading in the Saturday’s presidential election in Imo State.
The election took place in all the 27 local government areas in the state.
Mr Abubakar, in the results of the 16 local government areas so far announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, is currently winning in 13.
The results show that Mr Abubakar so far got a total of 185,709 votes while Muhammadu Buhari of APC secured 92,702 votes.
The results indicate that Mr Abubakar won in Oguta, Isu, Nwangele, Oru West, Njaba, Owerri North, Ezinnihitte, Onuimo, Ohaji/Egbema, Owerri Municipal, Orlu, Aboh Mbaise and Owerri West LGAs.
Mr Buhari won in only three of the LGAs, including Rochas Okorocha’s Ideato South, where he secured his highest votes.
The results show that Mr Buhari is still about 30,000 votes shy of the total he garnered from the state in 2015.
Then, Goodluck Jonathan won him with a wide margin of 559,185.
Here are results from the 16 LGAs
1) Oguta LGA
PDP – 2996
APC – 2296
2) Isu LGA
PDP – 8673
APC 6487
3) Oru East
APC – 10, 383
PDP – 6407
4) Nwangele
PDP – 7803
APC – 4233
5) Nkwerre
APC – 6161
PDP – 5819
6) Oru West
PDP – 9293
APC – 4831
7) Ideato South
APC – 20, 663
PDP – 8844
8) Njaba
PDP – 8721
APC – 6610
9) Owerri North
PDP – 17, 136
APC – 1730
10) Ezinihitte
PDP – 21, 606
APC – 3188
11) Onuimo
PDP – 5716
APC – 2431
12) Ohaji/Egbema
PDP – 9397
APC – 7449
13) Owerri Municipal
PDP – 12, 529
APC – 1397
14) Orlu
PDP – 11, 292
APC – 5875
15) Owerri West
PDP – 16,002
APC – 5789
16) Aboh Mbaise
PDP – 33, 476
APC – 5789