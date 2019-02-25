Atiku defeats Buhari in 13 out of 16 LGAs in Imo, so far

Related News

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is currently leading in the Saturday’s presidential election in Imo State.

The election took place in all the 27 local government areas in the state.

Mr Abubakar, in the results of the 16 local government areas so far announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, is currently winning in 13.

The results show that Mr Abubakar so far got a total of 185,709 votes while Muhammadu Buhari of APC secured 92,702 votes.

The results indicate that Mr Abubakar won in Oguta, Isu, Nwangele, Oru West, Njaba, Owerri North, Ezinnihitte, Onuimo, Ohaji/Egbema, Owerri Municipal, Orlu, Aboh Mbaise and Owerri West LGAs.

Mr Buhari won in only three of the LGAs, including Rochas Okorocha’s Ideato South, where he secured his highest votes.

The results show that Mr Buhari is still about 30,000 votes shy of the total he garnered from the state in 2015.

Then, Goodluck Jonathan won him with a wide margin of 559,185.

Here are results from the 16 LGAs

1) Oguta LGA

PDP – 2996

APC – 2296

2) Isu LGA

PDP – 8673

APC 6487

3) Oru East

APC – 10, 383

PDP – 6407

4) Nwangele

PDP – 7803

APC – 4233

5) Nkwerre

APC – 6161

PDP – 5819

6) Oru West

PDP – 9293

APC – 4831

7) Ideato South

APC – 20, 663

PDP – 8844

8) Njaba

PDP – 8721

APC – 6610

9) Owerri North

PDP – 17, 136

APC – 1730

10) Ezinihitte

PDP – 21, 606

APC – 3188

11) Onuimo

PDP – 5716

APC – 2431

12) Ohaji/Egbema

PDP – 9397

APC – 7449

13) Owerri Municipal

PDP – 12, 529

APC – 1397

14) Orlu

PDP – 11, 292

APC – 5875

15) Owerri West

PDP – 16,002

APC – 5789

16) Aboh Mbaise

PDP – 33, 476

APC – 5789