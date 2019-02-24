PDP candidate wins Onitsha Reps seat in Anambra

Eziagulu Motor park Aguleri ANAMBRA East Local Government ANAMBRA North Senatorial District PU 004 Ward, Aguleri ward 1. Military are seen around this area with arms. Voting in Progress. Party agents are loitering around

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the winner of the House of Representatives election for Onitsha North and Onitsha South Federal Constituency.

The returning officer, Chika Moor, declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lynda Ikpeazu, the winner.

“I declare Lynda Ikpeazu the winner of this election having followed the law and polled the highest number of votes,” he said.

She won with a total of 55103 votes. He closest challenger from APGA scored 12,145 votes

Speaking to journalists on her victory, Ms Ikpeazu described the victory as proof of hard work and God’s grace.

“It is an evidence-based result, showcasing the results of what I have done earlier,” she said

See the full results below

PPC. 143
PDP. 55103
PPP. 22
SDP. 31
UPP. 485
DPP. 31
ID. 2
JNPP. 2
KP. 2
NPN. 9
ADC. 19
AGAP. 43
APC. 1258
APGA. 12145

