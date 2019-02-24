Okorocha wins eight of 12 LGA results announced

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha
Governor Rochas Okorocha is leading in election results announced so far from Imo West Senatorial District election.

He has won in eight out of the 12 local governments in the district.

The returning officer, I.I. Ibeabuchi started collating the results at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Orlu Local Government area of the state around 8:45 p.m. Sunday night.

Mr Ibeabuchi, a professor in Federal University Technology Owerri (FUTO), has so far collated results for nine of the local governments.

Mr Okorocha won eight but lost Osu LGA to his closest challenger, Jones Onyeriri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Okorocha’s old rival, Osita Izunaso, who ran under All Progressives Grand Alliances (APGA) is coming behind Mr Onyeriri in the results so far.

Results from three LGAs are being awaited for Imo west district.

The election was adjudged by observers and participants to be fraught with irregularities such as ballot snatching, invasion and harassment by thugs, especially in Mr Okorocha’s strongholds.

Despite his fallout with the Imo State chapter of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC), Mr Okorocha rode on the flag of the party to lead his close rivals in results so far.

Mr Izunaso, a former senator of Imo west, was in the APC with Mr Okorocha until the crisis currently rocking the ruling party, prompting him (Izunaso) and his allies to jump to APGA.

Many saw the race for Imo west senate seat as one of the toughest battles Mr Okorocha would face in his waning political career.

Shortly before the governor’s arrival, PREMIUM TIMES reported a journalist, duly accredited to cover the polls, was harassed and briefly detained by the thugs in Mr Okorocha’s polling unit at about 10:14 am.

This happened under the watching eyes of two female police personnel at the centre.

Also, there were incidents of ballot snatching, vote buying and skirmishes over sharing of money by party supporters inside polling units.

Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the PDP in the presidential poll, is currently leading in five of the 27 LGAs announced in the state for the presidential result.

