Election: PDP takes early lead in Imo

At 10:55 am, PU 023A, ward 3, Alimosho Local Government, Lagos West senatorial district, Lagos State. Voting has started.
At 10:55 am, PU 023A, ward 3, Alimosho Local Government, Lagos West senatorial district, Lagos State. Voting has started.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken an early lead in Imo as announcement of results continues in the state on Sunday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that results of the Presidential and National Assembly elections are currently being collated at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Owerri.

Results from five local government areas have so far been collated with the PDP taking the lead in four council areas of Oguta, Isu, Nwangele and Ezinihite Mbaise.

The PDP polled 2996, 8673, 7803 and 21,605 votes respectively with the All Progressives Congress (APC) coming second with 2296, 6487, 4233 and 3185 votes.

The ruling APC however, won in Oru East LGA, a stronghold of the party’s governorship candidate, Mr Hope Uzodinma with a total of 10,383 votes as against the PDP’s 6,407 votes.

Returning officers including Clifford Owuamanam announced the result for Nwangele LGA; Sylvester Iwueze for Oguta LGA; Rita Okechukwu for Isu LGA while Johnson Igbokwe declared the result in Oru East, and D.O. Dike for Ezinihite Mbaise. (NAN)

Okowa Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.