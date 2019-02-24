Buhari wins in Okorocha’s local government area

Related News

The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has won with wide margin the senatorial elections results in Ideato South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Running under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Okorocha who is from Ogboko, a village in the LGA, scored 24, 102 votes to beat his closest challenger, Jones Onyeriri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Onyeriri, a member of the House of Representative polled a paltry 3108 votes. He was closely followed by the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and a former senator of the district, Osita Izunaso, who polled 2801 votes.

In the presidential polls, Muhammadu Buhari also scored 20,663 votes in the LGA to beat Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the PDP who polled 8,844 votes.

Action Alliance won the House of Representatives in the LGA with 22,231 votes against the APC and PDP who scored 5534 and 2266 respectively.

By this result, the outgoing governor has won one of the 12 local governments in his Imo West (Orlu) zone.

Other results from the zone are currently being collated and summed up at the INEC office in Orlu LGA amidst tight security and tension.

The governor is angling to replace Hope Uzodinma, the senator of Imo West who, in turn, is angling to replace Mr Okorocha in the governorship race coming up on March 9, in what is considered the first test of his political foray.

While Mr Okorocha is hoping to deliver the district for President Buhari, he is also rooting for his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, candidate of the AA in the upcoming governorship elections.

Mr Okorocha, while casting his vote earlier Saturday, confirmed incidents of ballot box snatching in some polling units in the state.

There were also several reported cases of invasion and harassment by thugs mostly because there were inadequate security personnel at polling centres within the district.

Shortly before the governor’s arrival, PREMIUM TIMES reported a journalist, duly accredited to cover the polls, was harassed and briefly detained by the thugs in Mr Okorocha’s polling unit 10:14 am. This happened in the watching eyes of two female police personnel at the centre.

Even when the journalist reported the matter to the nearby Ogboko area command, he was further advised by the police to “stay away from the area”.

The Imo West zone is famed to have produced most of the notable names from the state.

Apart from being the largest senatorial district made up of 12 LGAs, Imo west has since 1999 retained the governorship seat of the state for 16 years through Achike Udenwa (1999 – 2007) and now Mr Okorocha (2011 – 2019) who governed two terms each.