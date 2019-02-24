Official INEC result for Enugu West Senate Constituency — LIVE UPDATE

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will soon begin collation of result for National Assembly election for Enugu West senatorial district.

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu of the PDP is facing Juliet Ibekaku-Nwaugwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Ekweremadu floored his major opponent with 490 to nil votes at his polling unit.

The deputy senate president voted at Unit 003 at Amachala Primary School, Mpu Ward, Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State.

INEC is now set to collate results from the five local governments of the constituency.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE UPDATE OF RESULT RELEASE BELOW