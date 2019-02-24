APC records zero votes at Ekweremadu’s polling unit

Related News

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has convincingly delivered his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the All Progressives Congress (APC) recording zero votes in the presidential, senatorial and House of Representatives elections.

Mr Ekweremadu, who voted at polling unit 003 at Amachala Primary School, Mpu Ward, Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State, polled 490 votes while his main challenger, Juliet Ibekaku-Nwaugwu of the APC, scored zero.

The polling unit, which has a total of 1,287 registered voters, was divided by INEC into polling units 003A and 003B.

At the polling unit 003A where Mr Ekweremadu voted, he scored 265 votes and recorded 225 votes at the polling unit 003B, totalling 490.

In the presidential poll, while Mr Muhammadu Buhari of the APC scored zero, the candidate of the AAC and publisher of Sahara Reporters newspaper, Mr Omoyele Sowore, scored one vote.

PDP’s candidate for the House of Representatives in the constituency, Toby Okechukwu, scored more votes than other candidates at the polling unit including Mr Ekweremadu. Mr Okechukwu scored 492, two votes ahead of the senator.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Saturday Mr Ekweremadu’s complaints about an alleged shortfall of ballot papers and result sheets in some of the polling units in about two local government areas in the district.

Mr. Ekweremadu, who is seeking re-election into the Senate for the fifth time, had said in spite of the one week extension, lapses were identified in some of the units in his Enugu West Senatorial District.

Shortly, after voting, Mr Ekweremadu told reporters that his contacts across some wards confirmed the lapses, but said he had complained to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said; “Specifically, I made contacts with Udi Local Government Area and I was told the ballot papers for Senate at Amaupe Ward is yet to arrive and in Uduma Ward 1 and 2, the result sheets are not available. Also in Umuabi ward, they are still looking for result sheets.

“Also in Nnewe Ward 1 and Achunu Ward 3 ballot papers are not complete. But in places where they have started such as this place where I voted it, though they have challenges of card readers initially, you can see now it is very orderly and they have been able to move seamlessly.

“I also learnt that the security situation is still fine and we can only hope that as we move forward it can be sustained,” he added.