Collation halted at minister’s ward over absence of collation officer

Electoral officers and party agents across the nine polling units of Eke Ward, Eke community in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, are stranded as the collation officer for the ward has refused to show up.

The officer, who identified himself simply as Peculiar, asked the electoral officers and the party agents to come over to the Local Government Area Collation Centre at Udi town.

He said poor logistics forced him and his other colleagues to resolve to collate the ward results at the LGA collation centre.

But an agent of the APC in the ward, Emeka Enechi, among others, had insisted that collation should be done at the ward collation centre.

The ward collation centre, located at Central Primary School in Eke community, also served as polling units one and two of the community.

It is also where the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, Osita Ikechukwu, voted.

The Supervisory Presiding Officer, identified simply as Chika, said she had been waiting for the collation officer since 3 p.m but he has refused to show up.

Some of the corps members had complained of fatigue and suggested they moved to the LGA collation centre but the party official declined.

They said they were hungry and are ready to leave if no one is ready to take the results from them.

When PREMIUM TIMES called on the collation Officer, he said there was no way he could come to Eke.

He said other collation officers in other wards are using the LGA centre as ward collation centre.

He said: “Oga, there is no way I can come there at this time. It is better everyone comes there. I can send the phone number of the Electoral Officer for the Local Government to you so that you can confirm it is not my decision alone.

“INEC didn’t provide us logistics to move and many of us are not mobile.”

Efforts to get the reaction of the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the State, Emeka Ononamadu, were unsuccessful as he did not pick calls to his mobile line.

Meanwhile, as this report is being filed, the generator that supplies light to the classroom meant to serve as the collation centre has packed up.

Everyone now uses their mobile phone light to see.