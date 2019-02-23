Corps member ‘allegedly abducted’ in Anambra – Police

Related News

The police in Anambra State have announced the ‘alleged abduction’ of an ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

The victim is also a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and a Presiding Officer for Indiokolo unit, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra South Senatorial Zone.

The state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, stated this in a statement on Saturday evening.

The commissioner regretted that despite the relative peace recorded during the election, the ad-hoc staff was still abducted. He did not name the victim.

“There were few isolated incidents recorded such as ballot box snatching at Onuma Imeobi Square ward Six unit 4 Onitsha, vote buying, disruption of election in some polling units, alleged abduction of a presiding officer and a youth corper(sic) in Indiokolo unit, Orumba North LGA of Anambra South Senatorial Zone”, the commissioner said.

Although the police’ statement appears as if two people were ‘allegedly abducted,’ the police spokesperson latet confirmed that only one person was kidnapped.

Mr Ladodo said the command also arrested seven persons for alleged vote buying.

He said two mobile police officers were arrested for taking part in illegal duty.

“All cases are under investigation at the State CIID, Awka and effort is being intensified to rescue the abducted persons and bring perpetrators to justice”, he said.

Mr Ladodo listed exhibits recovered from the suspects to include: one mini shuttle bus, two motorcycles, N110,920 cash, two handbags containing dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and two knives.

He said the election was generally peaceful and all the places visited witnessed significant turnout of voters amidst tight security.

“Meanwhile, the exercise is still ongoing and security agencies are alive to their responsibilities”.

“All the polling units are being monitored closely. Restriction of movements is strictly enforced and patrols are being intensified,” he said.

He assured residents that the security agencies will ensure that the election are concluded peacefully.