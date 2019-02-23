Buhari’s minister loses polling unit to PDP

The duo of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Ikechukwu, failed to deliver their polling units to President Muhammadu Buhari in the ongoing general elections.

The two prominent APC leaders in Enugu State voted at the Central Primary School, Eke, in Eke community of Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

There are four polling booths constituting two polling units at the primary school where the two leaders voted. The APC lost in the two polling units.

The polling booths are 001A, 001B, 002A and 002B, constituting Units 001 and 002.

The senatorial candidate of APC for Enugu West Senatorial District, who is battling to unseat Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, Juliet Ibekaku-Nwaugwu, also voted there.

For the presidential poll, while Mr Buhari polled 51 votes at polling unit 001, Mr Abubakar scored 125. At polling unit 002, Mr Buhari scored 52 votes while Mr Abubakar scored 105 votes.

The Presidential candidates of the YPP, Kingsley Moghalu and his AAC counterpart, Omoyele Sowore, both recorded one vote in the two polling units.

Meanwhile, Mr Ekweremadu defeated his main challenger, Mrs Ibekaku-Nwaugwu with 90 votes.

While Mr Ekweremadu scores 203 votes, Mrs Ibekaku-Nwaugwu scored 113 in the two units.

